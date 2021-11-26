Industries want ground level issues addressed

HYDERABAD

26 November 2021 23:31 IST

CII Make in TS conference gets underway

Streamlining of communication with the line departments as well as introduction of a mechanism to proactively keep checking for any issues pertaining to infrastructure are measures that will be initiated soon for smooth functioning of industries, an Industries Department official has said.

“Instead of push, we should transition to a pull model where we keep checking for any issues, show compliance immediately... we will moving there soon,” Director, Commissionerate of Industries, Krishna Bhaskar said at the inaugural session of CII’s two-day Make in Telangana Conference that got underway on Friday. He also sought to highlight how streamlining of communication with the Departments concerned for executing infrastructure on a systematic basis can help.

The official listed out the various measures the State government has initiated for accelerating industrial development and factors contributing to the growth, including conducive investment climate, availability of talent poll, large land bank, an ecosystem to support innovation, maintenance of law and order as well as political stability. Noting that the government’s emphasis is on minimising the compliance burden, he said existing investors are equally important as evident from the repeat investments attracted by the State.

Earlier, addressing the conference, senior vice president of TCS and past chairman of CII Telangana V.Rajanna said the “Ease of Doing Business [initiatives] focuses only on new investments. There is need for a system in place which will help solve the issues of existing industry in stipulated time frame.” He also called for a framework for industries to procure green power (renewable energy) either from government or from the private sector.

Chairman of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and past chairman of CII-SR Satish Reddy appreciated the growth momentum of industries in Telangana. The Life Science sector in the State is poised grow three folds and reach $120 billion by 2030.