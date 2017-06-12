Industrial Design Conclave on June 29, 30

In a bid to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups create new global brands and successful products through innovation, an Industrial Design Conclave will be held at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) on June 29 and 30. This is being held on the occasion of World Industrial Design Day.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organizing the event in partnership with the Design Centres of IIT -Hyderabad, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur and Guwahati , besides the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

The theme of the conclave is New Product Development. The objective is to disseminate actionable knowledge that people can use and apply immediately in their workplace to come up with new products, improve existing products and to use design to retain market standing.

The two-day conclave will be highly interactive in format through structured presentations and workshops Dr. Anil Kakodkar, President of National Academy of SciencesSurendra Nath Tripathi, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner at Ministry of MSME, Prof U. B. Desai, Director of IIT Hyderabad, are among the eminent speakers who will be addressing the conclave.

MSMEs, designers, industry representatives and design faculties as well as students can attend the conclave.