Hyderabad

Indoor stadium planned at Katedan

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan has revealed plans to build an indoor stadium in Katedan area of Charminar zone.

After deliberations with Rajendranagar MLA T. Prakash Goud on Monday, Mr. Ram Mohan has informed that he will visit the proposed site of six acres in this week. A new approach road will be laid to reach the stadium, a note from GHMC informed.

