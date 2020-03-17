Indonesian is 5th COVID-19 case in TS

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 23:06 IST

Foreigner was part of an 11-member team

The foreign national on Tuesday became the fifth case of COVID-19 detected in Telangana . A 58-year-old Indonesian tested positive for coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

The process of tracking all the people whom he came in contact with will spread to at least two States as Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the Indonesian had travelled from Delhi by train. Addressing a press conference at the State Medical and Health campus, Koti, on Tuesday, he said the fifth patient was part of an 11-member team.

The Health department officials are on the task of tracking his landing in India, dates and details of the airport he touched, places he visited and the mode of transport and other important details. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivas Rao said that primary contacts were traced and quarantined.

“The process of tracking secondary contacts has been initiated and data is awaited,” Dr Rao stated. Of the first five cases in the State, the index (first) case was discharged on Friday. The remaining four are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. Mr Rajender said the condition of the second, third and fourth patients was stable.

The patients admitted to Gandhi Hospital requested the minister over phone to provide some facilities like TV, warm water. The Health Minister would pay a visit to the hospital again to meet the patients.

The last time when he visited the Corona ICU at the tertiary care hospital on March 7, only the index case was admitted. Mr Rajender and others wore Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), stood behind a glass partition and spoke to the first COVID-19 case over phone.