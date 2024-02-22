Indo-South Korean JV mulls Rs.890 cr semiconductor OSAT facility in Telangana 

February 22, 2024 03:21 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

A joint venture of Hyderabad-based Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) and South Korean semiconductor firm APACT has proposed a Rs.890 crore semiconductor OSAT facility in Telangana.

It is awaiting approval for the project under the India Semiconductor Mission, Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu’s office said after the leadership team of the JV partners met him on Wednesday and conveyed the interest to set up the project in the State.

The Minister assured the State’s best possible support for operationalisation of the unit. Telangana is emerging as a leading destination for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing and the proposed facility will further enrich the State’s ecosystem, his office said in a release.

Separately in a release announcing the JV and the project, ASIP said a world-class Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) and Assembly Testing Marking and Packing (ATMP) is to be established for the first time on a commercial scale in India. Initially, the firm will have a team of 100 professionals. The project will be an important value-add to the ecosystem in semiconductor manufacturing and India’s growing domestic needs as well as provide an alternate supply chain to the global ecosystem.

The semiconductor assembling and testing facility will come up at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster near Hyderabad and provide complete turn-key solutions (package design, bumping, assembly, testing and dropship). Operations are expected to commence 2025.

“ASIP plays a key role in semiconductor manufacturing as we help in assembling and testing of semiconductor chips that are fabricated at leading foundries around the world. Our upcoming hi-tech facility in Hyderabad aligns with our vision to give an impetus to the development of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing value chain and provide OSAT/ ATMP support locally,” CEO Venkata Simhadri said.

Marubeni team meets Minister

In another release, the Minister’s office said a delegation from Japan’s Marubeni Corporation met Mr.Babu to explore opportunities for developing a high technology industrial park in the State. He briefed the team on Telangana’s business friendly policies and State’s vision for developing the industrial and MSME ecosystem.

