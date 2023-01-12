Indo-French JV’s water heater plant in Hyderabad on stream

January 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A water heater manufacturing plant in Jadcherla, Hyderabad, set up with an investment of ₹210 crore by an equal joint venture of Hindware Home Innovation and France’s Groupe Atlantic has got into commercial production.

The state-of-the-art facility will cater to the growing market for water heaters in India as well as export to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Also, it is expected to start manufacturing for the French major in a few months from now the water heaters, under a different brand name, for European and other Asian markets.

The plant of the JV firm Hintastica spans 5.7 acres and has a capacity to produce 6 lakh units of water heaters and heating appliances. It will generate direct and indirect jobs for over 500 people. Enough space is available to expand the capacity, chairman of Hindware Home Innovation Sandip Somany said. With the capacity expected to be achieved within three years, the plan is to ramp up to 12 lakh units, he added.

Mr. Somany, who was addressing media with Groupe Atlantic CEO Pierre-Louis Francois here after inauguration of the plant on Thursday, said this is 9th plant of Hindware group in Telangana. Besides for water heaters, the Group has manufacturing facilities for glass containers, sanitary ware and PET bottles. An investment of ₹600 crore has been made on new projects in Telangana by the Group in two years and it will be investing an additional ₹200 crore by next fiscal on a new glass furnace at its facility in Hyderabad.

Citing reports, the company said market for water heaters in India is expected to increase from existing about ₹2,300 crore to ₹6,100 crore by FY-2032 on the back of a rise in adoption of personal electric water heaters, rapid urbanisation, widespread availability of energy and rising disposable incomes.

Mr. Louis Francois said Groupe Atlantic, which had revenues of around Euro 3 billion, 31 production sites and 12,000 employee globally, pursues a strategy of local production with a strong partner while exploring big markets like India.

Office of France

Speaking on the bilateral ties between France and India, French Consul General in Bengaluru Thierry Berthelot said a branch office of France will open this year in Hyderabad in the backdrop of growing interest in the region. To queries, he said initially the office would not be dealing with issue of visas.