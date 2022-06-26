Indo-French exhibition shines light on collaboration

Science Beyond Borders, the Indo-French exhibition of collaboration in the field of science at the Birla Science Centre, showed some rare snippets of information about the two countries, like the fact that the first geographical research in Andhra Pradesh was an exchange programme between the Osmania University and University of Strasbourg in 1962. The programme led to the study of natural environment in eight villages of the then united State.

While the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is credited for being tech savvy and computer friendly, the exhibition shows the role of N.T. Rama Rao, who as the chief minister in 1984, used big data to restructure Panchayati Raj system in the State. The 330 talukas were carved into 1,104 mandals and required mapping of infrastructure. Once the maps were submitted, 90% of the mandal headquarters came up where the team wanted them to be.

The exhibition also shows the role of geo-mapping in locating new boarding schools for Scheduled Caste students in 1998-99. Initially, an equal number of schools were planned but after analysing literacy as well as gender and social gaps, the government changed its plan. More schools were planned for girls and more schools were located in Telangana (then a part of Andhra Pradesh) as there were fewer schools in the region. The exhibition also shows the ancient trade and cultural links between the two countries.

June 26 is the last day of the exhibition, which had earlier travelled to Delhi and Bengaluru. The exhibition is on the second floor of the museum section.