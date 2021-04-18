Individuals step in to help COVID patients, relatives

Hyderabad

18 April 2021 00:26 IST

Help pours in to provide food, medicines, arranging convalescent plasma, and transporting dead bodies

As the SARS-CoV2 virus and its mutants rampage through the country creating medical and social havoc, citizens’ groups have stepped in to help patients and their relatives.

The help ranges from resources for scarce medicines, food for quarantined families, arranging convalescent plasma, and transporting dead bodies, to weeding out fake helplines, and sometimes as simple as running household errands.

“If you live in and around Khairatabad, are in isolation and need someone to run errands for you, reach out to me. Will be happy to help,” tweeted Rikit Shahi, a law student, and his timeline is an experience in the helpless chaos that has engulfed the city and the country.

“Pro tip: if you come across any phone numbers for any COVID-related services, try to dial and confirm the same before amplifying. Most numbers doing the round don’t work. This will help save time and put efforts in a better direction,” he shared.

“Looking for help in #Hyderabad area (near King Koti - Kamneni Hospital) for a family for their meals as entire family has been detected COVID positive. Family has 2 seniors citizen, a lady & baby girl of 8 months,” tweeted Shehzad and within no time he got information about the resources at the location.

“I sourced these directly from the people providing these services itself. I have five from different parts of the city that I got yesterday — didn’t check today though. Surely more might have stepped up,” says Ashish Chowdhury, a brand strategist who puts together the information about catering services.

Even the State government has stepped in, with the Board of Intermediate Examination sharing phone numbers of clinical psychologists to help students deal with exam and COVID-related stress.

But the supply of oxygen cylinders continues to baffle citizens and help groups as the supply has dwindled. “There a large number of suppliers in Jeedimetla, Shadnagar, Jalpally and other areas but there is no guarantee of supply. I have called a supplier in Kothur on the outskirts and have been promised supply by morning. I cannot guarantee till I get it,” says Ibrahim, an industrial oxygen supplier who has now switched to medical oxygen.

On top of individuals stepping in, NGOs like Helping Hand Foundation, Feed The Needy and others have reprised the role they played during the first wave of the pandemic.

Among the citizens and NGOs listed here, there are countless others doing yeoman’s service in helping Hyderabad.