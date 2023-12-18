Indiramma regime will deliver remaining poll guarantees by Sankranti, says Telangana Revenue Minister

December 18, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday asserted that the A.Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana will steadfastly deliver the remaining four poll guarantees in the next one month — two on December 28 and the rest before the ensuing Sankranti festival.

Despite financial constraints, the “people-friendly” Congress government fulfilled two of the six poll guarantees by launching the Maha Lakshmi free travel for women in TSRTC buses and enhancing health insurance coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri to ₹10 lakh within two days of taking over the reins of the State, Mr.Srinivas Reddy told the media in Khammam on Monday.

The Minister reviewed department-wise development works in Palair Assembly constituency during a meeting with district officials at the Integrated District Offices Complex here.

He charged the previous BRS regime of making a surplus Telangana into a debt-ridden State. A white paper on State’s finances will be made public on December 20, he added. In spite of the financial crunch left behind by the previous BRS dispensation, the new Congress government will deliver all promises with resolute commitment, he asserted.

“In Indiramma rajyam, there will be no witch-hunting and the entire focus will be on good governance in tune with the people’s aspirations. The BRS rule was marred by allegations of land grabbing and benami transactions. Those who resorted to land grabbing and loot of public money will not be spared,” he added.

The Chief Minister has already announced an inquiry by a sitting judge into the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), he said while referring to sinking of a few piers of Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage of the KLIP in October this year.

Plans are also afoot to thoroughly scrutinise the Dharani portal and formulate an action plan to render justice to the aggrieved farmers and other persons, whose lands were snatched away in the name of Dharani, he said.

He added that housing will be one of the top priorities in the present Indiramma Rajyam and untiring efforts will be made to provide roof over the heads of all the homeless across the State in a phased manner over the next five years.

He alleged that the Opposition BRS leaders were making baseless allegations against the new Congress government out of sheer frustration and arrogance.

The review meeting, chaired by the Minister, took stock of the progress of National Highway and other developmental works as well as plans to give a fillip to irrigation, education, health and other vital sectors in Palair constituency.

Collector V.P.Gautham and Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier were present.