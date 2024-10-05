ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo system slowdown causes 22 flight delays at Hyderabad airport

Published - October 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Flight operations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were disrupted on Saturday as IndiGo Airlines faced a temporary system slowdown across its network, causing delays to 22 flights. Photo: Special Arrangement

Flight operations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) were disrupted on Saturday as IndiGo Airlines faced a temporary system slowdown across its network, causing delays to 22 flights out of Hyderabad.

According to airport authorities, the affected flights were scheduled to depart between 1.10 p.m. and 3.45 p.m. from Hyderabad to major cities including Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, along with Tirupati, Shirdi, Visakhapatnam, and one international route to Dubai. Despite the delays, the RGIA operations remained largely unaffected, officials said.

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, acknowledged the disruption on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). At 1:44 p.m., the airline issued a statement on X: “We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

As the delays continued, IndiGo followed up with another post at 3:05 p.m., reassuring passengers that their airport teams were working relentlessly to assist affected customers and minimise wait times.

By 6.02 p.m., the airline confirmed that its airport systems were back online, though some applications were still being restored. “Our airport services have eased out effectively,” the statement read. “However, we kindly ask for your understanding as we work to restore our other applications. We look forward to providing a smooth experience soon,” they said.

