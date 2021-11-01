IndiGo launches six flights a week to Kanpur

GMR Hyderabad International Airport launches maiden connectivity from Hyderabad to Kanpur on Monday.

HYDERABAD

01 November 2021 22:33 IST

IndiGo’s maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Kanpur was launched from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Monday. The inaugural flight took off from Hyderabad to Kanpur at 12 noon with senior officials from GHIAL, IndiGo and other airport stakeholders at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew amidst a festive atmosphere.

The daily IndiGo Flight 6E 269 will depart from here at 12.00 hrs. The return IndiGo Flight 6E 102 from Kanpur will arrive in Hyderabad at 16.35 hrs. Flights will operate six times a week – Monday to Saturday. Hyderabad International Airport has been continuously witnessing the highest post-COVID passenger recovery amongst the metro airports.

The airport recorded a substantial rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in September which was close to 9,000. On October17, GHIAL recorded the highest domestic and international passenger footfall that crossed 50,000 which is 81% of the pre-COVID numbers, said a press release.

