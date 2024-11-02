GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo flight from Goa to Kolkata lands in Hyderabad after bomb threat

Published - November 02, 2024 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

An IndiGo flight enroute from Goa to Kolkata was diverted to Hyderabad following a bomb threat. 

IndiGo flight 6E 162, an Airbus A320 aircraft, departed Goa’s Dabolim International Airport at 3:28 p.m., bound for Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. However, about an hour into the journey, the flight was diverted to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), where it landed safely at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Rana Datta, a passenger aboard the flight, recounted the moment the announcement was made. “After about 30 minutes in the air, the captain informed us that the flight’s safety had been compromised and that we would be landing in Hyderabad following established protocols,” he said.

Upon arrival in Hyderabad, the aircraft was moved to a remote bay, and passengers were deplaned under tight security. “We could see heavy CISF personnel and bomb squad deployment. Passengers and their carry-on luggage were subjected to an additional round of security checks before they were escorted to the main terminal,’ ” Datta added.

To mitigate the delay, IndiGo arranged an alternate flight for the passengers, scheduled to depart for Kolkata at 7 p.m.

After receiving information about the threat, authorities at the Hyderabad airport quickly formed a committee to evaluate the threat, which was ultimately deemed a hoax.

“The threat was categorised as ‘non-specific’ after a thorough investigation, but the diversion was carried out as a precautionary measure,” said an airport spokesperson.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:06 pm IST

