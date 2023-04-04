ADVERTISEMENT

Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi diverted to Hyderabad due to technical issues

April 04, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image.

An Indigo flight bound from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag while on its way to the destination.

An Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Indigo Airlines with flight number 6E 897, took off from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5:24 am and was scheduled to land in Varanasi at 7:50 am Midway, the aircraft developed technical issues after which it was diverted to Hyderabad where it landed at 6:13 AM, the authorities stated.

After the aircraft underwent necessary repairs at RGIA, it was cleared to take off and departed from Hyderabad at 8:13 am and is on the way to Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US