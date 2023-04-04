Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi diverted to Hyderabad due to technical issues

April 04, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

An Indigo flight bound from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag while on its way to the destination.

An Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Indigo Airlines with flight number 6E 897, took off from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5:24 am and was scheduled to land in Varanasi at 7:50 am Midway, the aircraft developed technical issues after which it was diverted to Hyderabad where it landed at 6:13 AM, the authorities stated.

After the aircraft underwent necessary repairs at RGIA, it was cleared to take off and departed from Hyderabad at 8:13 am and is on the way to Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

