Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi diverted to Hyderabad due to technical issues

April 04, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

An Indigo flight bound from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag while on its way to the destination.

An Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Indigo Airlines with flight number 6E 897, took off from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5:24 am and was scheduled to land in Varanasi at 7:50 am Midway, the aircraft developed technical issues after which it was diverted to Hyderabad where it landed at 6:13 AM, the authorities stated.

After the aircraft underwent necessary repairs at RGIA, it was cleared to take off and departed from Hyderabad at 8:13 am and is on the way to Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. 

