Indigo begins ATR operations in city

IndiGo has announced the commencement of its ATR operations in the city Hyderabad with the inaugural flight operating on the Hyderabad-Mangaluru Mangalore sector starting December 21.

Four new domestic flights from Hyderabad— Hyderabad-Lucknow-Hyderabad flight, Hyderabad-Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, Hyderabad-Jaipur and Hyderabad-Jammu via Jaipur flight—also started from Thursday, announced Sanjay Kumar, chief commercial officer of IndiGo.

“On January 7 and 9 next year, IndiGo would also commence its second and third ATR operations, adding Tirupati and Rajahmundry on IndiGo’s 6E network respectively,” he said.

International flights Hyderabad-Doha-Hyderabad began on December 21 while the Hyderabad-Sharjah-Hyderabad would commence on December 29. “These additional flights have helped IndiGo achieve 1,000 flights a day mark in December 2017, making it the only Indian airline to operate as many flights in a day,” he claimed. Aditya Ghosh, president and whole-time director of IndiGo, also announced the addition of ATR 72-600 aircraft to its 149 aircraft fleet. which and offers connectivity to tier-II and tier-III Indian cities, said . “By December 2018, IndiGo with its fleet of brand new 21 ATRs, would have connected about 15 tier-II and tier-III new cities on its network, thereby giving a big boost to regional connectivity,” he added.