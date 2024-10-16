GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indigenous products to be showcased at Swadeshi Mela in Hyderabad from October 23 to 27

Published - October 16, 2024 12:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Swadeshi Mela is scheduled to be held at People’s Plaza, Hyderabad, from October 23 to 27.

Swadeshi Mela is scheduled to be held at People's Plaza, Hyderabad, from October 23 to 27.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy has officially launched the website ‘swadeshimelatelangana.in’ ahead of the Swadeshi Mela, scheduled to be held at People’s Plaza, Hyderabad, from October 23 to 27, 2024. The mela will showcase an extensive range of indigenous products, spanning from handmade crafts to the latest technological innovations, with the aim of fostering local industries and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Reddy appreciated the efforts of Swadeshi Jagran Manch in promoting the concept of ‘Swadeshi’ and emphasised that initiatives like these play a crucial role in fulfilling the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. SJM State president Keshav Soni, organising secretary Racha Srinivas and Mela convener B. Indrasena Reddy were present, said a press release.

