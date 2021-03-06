India’s first ‘Transgender Community Desk’ opens in Gachibowli

Hyderabad

06 March 2021 20:00 IST

‘To be the focal point for grievance redressal of transgender persons in Cyberabad’

In what is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind gender inclusive community policing initiative in the country, Cyberabad police on Saturday inaugurated a ‘Transgender Community Desk’ at Gachibowli police station.

Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said the desk will be managed by a police liaison officer and a transgender person who is designated as community coordinator. “It will be the focal point for all grievance redressal among transgender community in Cyberabad Commissionerate. The desk will provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination against any transgender person,” he said.

Among other services the desk will also provide counselling, legal aid, life skills, soft skills training, job placements, and referral linkages to welfare schemes in partnership with the Department of Women and Child Welfare, and District Legal Services Authority.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Mr.Sajjanar, a couple of multi-national companies have already come forward offering jobs, and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) will also organise monthly training, employability, life-skill training and facilitate access to job opportunities, while Prajwala, a non-governmental organisation, would assist the desk to facilitate safe space for any transgender person who needs emergency transit stay.

Over 200 transgender persons participated in the event, during which Mr. Sajjanar spoke about the need to build an inclusive society ensuring equal opportunities for all.

He assured to facilitate meetings with all government departments to converge the existing government welfare schemes for the benefit of the transgender community. Further, the Commissioner urged the district administration to consider the transgender community for the weaker section housing scheme and advised the community members to find exit options from alms-seeking and prostitution.

Earlier, Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala said, “This is a historic moment and paves the way for a long journey of building bridges to create an equitable society for all. As the first-ever initiative in the country, the community desk will play a critical role in not just addressing the violence but also providing access and referral linkages to all existing welfare schemes.”