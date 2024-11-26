ADVERTISEMENT

India’s first Nikon Centre of Excellence launched by Nikon India, IIT-Hyderabad

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The CoE aims to provide advanced imaging technologies to trainees, visiting scholars, and collaborators across the country

The Hindu Bureau

India’s first Nikon ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) was launched by Nikon India and IIT-Hyderabad on Monday (November 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) and Nikon India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, on Monday (November 25, 2024) launched India’s first Nikon ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) on the institute campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s first Nikon ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) was launched by Nikon India and IIT-Hyderabad on Monday (November 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The CoE aims to provide advanced imaging technologies to trainees, visiting scholars, and collaborators across the country, fostering partnerships between IIT-H researchers and Nikon teams.

As a hub for innovation, the centre will empower researchers to explore biological systems at various scales, from single cells to human tissues, facilitating breakthroughs in high-resolution imaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facilities

According to centre coordinator Shourya Dutta Gupta, the centre is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technologies, an AXR point scanning confocal system with Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) super resolution and Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) imaging capabilities. In addition, the centre also houses a Nikon inverted microscope Ti2-E for fluorescence imaging, a Nikon TS2FL inverted tissue culture microscope, and a Nikon SMZ 800 with a fluorescence attachment for macro imaging.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gupta said the centre will address critical challenges in cell biology and other research areas, promoting innovative studies across a range of scientific disciplines.

IIT-H director B.S.Murty said the Nikon CoE aligns with the institute’s goal of fostering innovative research and diverse learning opportunities. The centre will act as a catalyst, inspiring researchers and students, in various academic and research domains.

Representatives of Nikon India, Aki Wakamiya, Kazutaka Watamahe, Deb Sekhar, and Mahavir Tanwar, attended the ceremony.

India’s first Nikon ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) was launched by Nikon India and IIT-Hyderabad on Monday (November 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US