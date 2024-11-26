India’s first Nikon Centre of Excellence launched by Nikon India, IIT-Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) and Nikon India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, on Monday (November 25, 2024) launched India’s first Nikon ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) on the institute campus.

The CoE aims to provide advanced imaging technologies to trainees, visiting scholars, and collaborators across the country, fostering partnerships between IIT-H researchers and Nikon teams.

As a hub for innovation, the centre will empower researchers to explore biological systems at various scales, from single cells to human tissues, facilitating breakthroughs in high-resolution imaging.

Facilities

According to centre coordinator Shourya Dutta Gupta, the centre is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technologies, an AXR point scanning confocal system with Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) super resolution and Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) imaging capabilities. In addition, the centre also houses a Nikon inverted microscope Ti2-E for fluorescence imaging, a Nikon TS2FL inverted tissue culture microscope, and a Nikon SMZ 800 with a fluorescence attachment for macro imaging.

Mr. Gupta said the centre will address critical challenges in cell biology and other research areas, promoting innovative studies across a range of scientific disciplines.

IIT-H director B.S.Murty said the Nikon CoE aligns with the institute’s goal of fostering innovative research and diverse learning opportunities. The centre will act as a catalyst, inspiring researchers and students, in various academic and research domains.

Representatives of Nikon India, Aki Wakamiya, Kazutaka Watamahe, Deb Sekhar, and Mahavir Tanwar, attended the ceremony.

