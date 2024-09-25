India’s eyecare skewed toward cataract, experts urge shift towards retinal health

While the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI) has made significant progress in addressing cataract and glaucoma-related blindness in India, specialists stressed the urgency of prioritising retinal health. Damage to retinal nerve cells, which can lead to loss of central vision, is irreversible, they warned.

The ophthalmologist pool in India is predominantly focused on treating the front part of the eye, with around 80% specialising in cataract and glaucoma. Only about 8% of ophthalmologists specialise in retinal care (rear part of the eye), and most are concentrated in tier-one cities, said Dr. Raja Narayanan, Network Director of the Anant Bajaj Retina Institute at LV Prasad Eye Institute, and Dr. Mudit Tyagi, Head of the Kanuri Santhamma Centre for Vitreo Diseases at LVPEI Hyderabad during a media interaction in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The need for retinal care is becoming increasingly urgent due to the growing burden of diabetes in India. Of the country’s 10 crore diabetics, one crore suffer from diabetic retinopathy, a condition where high blood sugar damages the retina. Out of these, 30 lakh patients require immediate treatment. However, India has only around 24,000 ophthalmologists, translating to just 13 per million people - a shortage that poses a challenge in addressing retinal diseases, the doctors said.

Globally, retinal disorders account for 6% of blindness. Conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD) are particularly concerning. The DME is caused by damaged blood vessels leaking fluid into the retina, while nAMD is a degenerative disease that affects the central retina in people over 50.

“Current treatments for retinal disorders, such as frequent injections, pose a significant burden on patients due to the costs and the need for regular eye clinic visits. Many patients also have a fear of receiving eye injections, adding to the challenge,” said Dr Raja Narayanan.

Both experts highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, which can prevent vision loss and its profound impact on patients and their families.

Dr. Mudit Tyagi called for the NPCBVI to expand its focus to include retinal treatments and urged that retinal care, including intravitreal injections, be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM JAY). He also advocated for more flexible insurance policies to provide higher coverage for these treatments.