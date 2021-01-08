IndiaPulse@ISB launched for new insights on economy

First edition of IndiaPulse@ISB focuses on GST

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday said that its Digital Identity Research Initiative (DIRI) has launched IndiaPulse@ISB to provide new insights on different aspects of economy.

“We are conducting spatio-temporal studies on high-frequency data curated from recognised sources to offer new insights through dashboards and stories in covering indicators of economic activity, healthcare, jobs, skills, migration and other related sectors,” a release from ISB, on the launch, said.

DIRI Executive Director Bhagwan Chowdhry said that IndiaPulse@ISB will serve as a ready reckoner for various stakeholders who wish to benefit from this analysis. Stating that deeper insights were not readily available across platforms, he said that ISB, through its thought leadership, is enabling the country to embrace an objective data-driven approach in policy formulation, decision-making and research. The first edition of IndiaPulse@ISB focuses on GST and brings to fore various insights, covering States across the country.

Weekly updates will be made available on https://diri.isb.edu/en.html and twitter handle @DIRI_ISB. A targeted and multidisciplinary research initiative based at ISB, DIRI was launched in July 2017 in collaboration with the Omidyar Network, the release said.