IndiaPulse@ISB launched for new insights on economy

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday said that its Digital Identity Research Initiative (DIRI) has launched IndiaPulse@ISB to provide new insights on different aspects of economy.
“We are conducting spatio-temporal studies on high-frequency data curated from recognised sources to offer new insights through dashboards and stories in covering indicators of economic activity, healthcare, jobs, skills, migration and other related sectors,” a release from ISB, on the launch, said.
DIRI Executive Director Bhagwan Chowdhry said that IndiaPulse@ISB will serve as a ready reckoner for various stakeholders who wish to benefit from this analysis. Stating that deeper insights were not readily available across platforms, he said that ISB, through its thought leadership, is enabling the country to embrace an objective data-driven approach in policy formulation, decision-making and research. The first edition of IndiaPulse@ISB focuses on GST and brings to fore various insights, covering States across the country.
Weekly updates will be made available on https://diri.isb.edu/en.html and twitter handle @DIRI_ISB. A targeted and multidisciplinary research initiative based at ISB, DIRI was launched in July 2017 in collaboration with the Omidyar Network, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath