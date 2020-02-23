Indians more keen on online courses

Indian youngsters seem to be more interested in online courses than Americans and also figure much under the global average age hooked to online learning.

Figures available with Coursera, a popular online learning platform founded in 2012 by Stanford professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, shows that the average age of an Indian learner is 28 years while it is 35 years for US learners, and the global average is 32 years.

Coursera offers massive open online courses, specialisations, and degrees. It started with content offered by universities such as Princeton, Stanford, University of Michigan and the University of Pennsylvania, but now, it has partnerships with about 200 institutions in 29 countries, including India.

Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific region (APAC), Coursera, Raghav Gupta said that 93% of learners are in the 18-39 age bracket.

Though male learners from India dominate with 70%, female learners have picked up by 6% compared to last year.

Computer Science with 25% is the most popular domain followed by Data Science (20%) and Business (19%). Indians seem to be more interested in foreign universities, and the Machine Learning course of the Stanford University is the most popular among them followed by Programming for Everybody of University of Michigan, Data Science by IBM, Neural Networks and Deep Learning, AI for Everyone and English for Career Development from University of Pennsylvania.

“Coursera has launched ‘Coursera For Campus’ last year through which universities can now gain access to more than 3,900 high-quality courses that they can use to integrate into their curricula, offer credit-eligible and supplemental learning to their current students, and deliver life-long learning to their alumni, faculty, and staff,” Mr. Raghav said.

“Universities will also be able to use Coursera’s world-class tools to author content and assessments, Coursera Labs for hands-on projects, and Coursera’s learning analytics to improve and track learner outcomes,” he added.

Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and IIM Calcutta have created content for Coursera. However, all the courses are not free. Some are free but evaluation and certificates come with payment. “Most courses are free and students can take advantage of it,” Mr. Raghav said.