‘Indian scientific understanding revolved around humanity’

August 05, 2022 19:36 IST

Former DG of CSIR waxes eloquent on scientists’ role in freedom struggle

Indian ancient wisdom and scientific understanding revolved around “humanity”, and those are the basis for advancement of modern science, said former CSIR director-general Shekhar C. Mande on Friday.

Delivering a lecture on “Role of scientists and institutions in India’s freedom struggle” organised by the Telangana Unit of Vignana Bharati (VIBHA) and the three CSIR labs of CCMB, IICT, and NGRI to commemorate the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he talked about the myths projected by the Western world about Indians’ capability of understanding modern science.

Citing examples, Mr. Mande explained how advanced science was prevalent in ancient Indian civilisation in the fields of metallurgy and medicine. He elaborated how premier scientific institutions in India (such as the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore) had been conceptualised and developed with the visionary foresight of industrial and spiritual leaders like J.R.D. Tata and Swami Vivekananda at that time, considering the developing, vibrant contemporary workforce requirement.

He also recollected how the Indian science community rose to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how CSIR could help the countrymen in providing essential components for the preparation of vaccines, development of ventilators, oxygen supplies, and even construction of new hospitals in a record time of a few days to a week.

CSIR-NGRI director V.M. Tiwari, CCMB director Vinay Nandikoori and former CCMB director Ch. Mohan Rao and scientists from three institutes participated in the meeting, said a press release.