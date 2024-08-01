Indian School of Business, AIG Hospitals collaborate to equip healthcare professional with AI-enabled skills

Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced a collaboration with AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, to launch an initiative that merges artificial intelligence (AI) with clinical expertise. Called ‘Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Programme,’ it is designed to equip healthcare experts with advanced AI skills and knowledge of AI implementation in clinical practices, ultimately improving patient outcomes in diagnostics and treatment.

A core aspect of the initiative is the involvement of clinicians in technological innovation. The Max Institute of Healthcare Management (MIHM), an interdisciplinary research institute at the ISB, will serve as the principal knowledge partner, according to a release.

Delivered by ISB Executive Education, the programme is structured into two phases, conducted every six months for senior doctors and health-tech leaders. The initial phase highlights design thinking and the strategic alignment of AI with patient care goals. The subsequent phase focuses on building participants’ technological competence, enabling them to identify and implement AI-led projects in their fields.

