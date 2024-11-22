 />

Indian Navy band to perform in Hyderabad; Performance for general public at Sarath City Mall on November 24

Published - November 22, 2024 02:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Navy Day 2024 celebrations, the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command Band, based in Visakhapatnam, is set to perform at a series of events in Hyderabad. The band will showcase its musical performance at the Navy House, Bolarum, on November 22 and 23 meant for the armed forces, and for the general public at the Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, on November 24.

Rear Admiral Ashwani Kumar Tikoo, Director of DMDE, Secunderabad, will host the Navy Band Concert spanning three days, beginning November 22. The opening day will see veteran officers from the Tri-services in attendance.

On November 23, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will attend the event as Chief Guest. The concert will be attended by Indian Armed Forces personnel, State dignitaries, and representatives from various organisations.

