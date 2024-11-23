ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy Band performs symphonic concert in Hyderabad

Published - November 23, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special performance by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra and Band concert organised ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Navy House in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Indian Navy band from the Eastern Naval Command captivated the audience with a symphonic concert at the Navy House in Bolarum on Saturday as part of the Navy Day celebrations. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma graced the event as the chief guest.

While this concert was only exclusive to the officers, the band will perform for the general public at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur on Sunday.

Under the baton of Lieutenant Commander J. Padmanabhan, the concert opened with a performance of the theme song from the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The band seamlessly transitioned to a medley of popular Hindi film classics, including Piya Tu, O Haseena Zulfon Wali, Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Zindagi Har Safar Hai Suhana, evoking nostalgia among the attendees.

The musicians then delved into Carnatic classical music, featuring a rendition of Raag Maata with the violin, tabla and flute taking centrestage. This was followed by a performance of a track from the Tollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali’.

As the evening progressed, the band paid tribute to the armed forces with the tri-service anthems of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Army. The concert concluded on a patriotic note with a stirring rendition of Saare Jahan Se Accha, leaving the audience in awe.

