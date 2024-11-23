 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Indian Navy Band performs symphonic concert in Hyderabad

Published - November 23, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A special performance by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra and Band concert organised ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Navy House in Secunderabad on Saturday.

A special performance by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra and Band concert organised ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Navy House in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Indian Navy band from the Eastern Naval Command captivated the audience with a symphonic concert at the Navy House in Bolarum on Saturday as part of the Navy Day celebrations. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma graced the event as the chief guest.

While this concert was only exclusive to the officers, the band will perform for the general public at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur on Sunday.

Under the baton of Lieutenant Commander J. Padmanabhan, the concert opened with a performance of the theme song from the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The band seamlessly transitioned to a medley of popular Hindi film classics, including Piya Tu, O Haseena Zulfon Wali, Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Zindagi Har Safar Hai Suhana, evoking nostalgia among the attendees.

A special performance by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra and Band concert organised ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Navy House in Secunderabad on Saturday.

A special performance by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra and Band concert organised ahead of Navy Day celebrations at Navy House in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The musicians then delved into Carnatic classical music, featuring a rendition of Raag Maata with the violin, tabla and flute taking centrestage. This was followed by a performance of a track from the Tollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali’.

As the evening progressed, the band paid tribute to the armed forces with the tri-service anthems of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Army. The concert concluded on a patriotic note with a stirring rendition of Saare Jahan Se Accha, leaving the audience in awe.

Published - November 23, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / music / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.