Indian Navy band enthralls Hyderabad audience with symphonic concert

Published - November 25, 2024 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Sarath City Capital Mall here resonated with the melody of patriotism on Sunday evening as the Indian Navy band from the Eastern Naval Command delivered a spectacular performance.

The 39-member band began their set around 6 p.m., captivating the audience with the rousing theme song from Pirates of the Caribbean. Their flawless rendition drew attention, setting the tone for an eclectic evening of music.

The performance featured a blend of Western compositions and local favorites, with the band transitioning seamlessly into Telugu songs, including iconic tracks from the movie Baahubali. The crowd responded with enthusiastic applause and cheer. “We, as officers, also had goosebumps when we saw the crowd whistling and cheering from around and even from the upper floors,” shared an officer from the Indian Navy.

The evening culminated with a stirring rendition of Saare Jahan Se Achha, leaving the audience visibly moved.

The event was part of the Indian Navy’s tradition of celebrating the victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The symphonic concert drew a large audience, who were left mesmerised by the band’s talent and the patriotic fervor of the evening.

