GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Immunologicals working on bivalent human monoclonal antibody for rabies

Published - September 28, 2024 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals is developing a bivalent monoclonal antibody of human origin for rabies.

“This fully human monoclonal antibody has the potential to revolutionise rabies management, offering a highly effective and targeted therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis. This innovation will mark a significant milestone in global efforts to control and prevent rabies,” Managing Director K. Anand Kumar said in a release on the occasion of World Rabies Day on Saturday.

Indian Immunologicals, which is a subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is developing the bivalent monoclonal antibody with the support of the National Biopharma Mission, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), he said.

The company said rabies remains a major public health concern in India, which accounts for nearly 36% of global rabies deaths. Over 40% of those bitten by potentially rabid animals are children under the age of 15 years. With growing urbanisation and increasing stray dog population, the risk of animal bites continues to rise, emphasising the need for enhanced public awareness and preventive measures.

Citing IIL’s ongoing efforts, Mr. Anand Kumar said the company is involved in the ‘Rabies-Free Thiruvananthapuram’ project, which is being implemented in partnership with the Compassion for Animals’ Welfare Association (CAWA) and supported by the government of Kerala. The focus is on implementing comprehensive rabies control strategies and disease surveillance with the goal of eradicating rabies in Thiruvananthapuram district. Over 12,500 dogs have been vaccinated under the project.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / health / death / disease prevention

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.