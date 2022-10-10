Indian Immunologicals to set up ₹700 crore plant in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley

A veterinary vaccine facility, it will grow Genome Valley’s presence, make jabs for FMD, other emerging diseases, create jobs for 750 people 

N. RAVI KUMAR HYDERABAD
October 10, 2022 17:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

“Image for representation purpose only.” | Photo Credit: A.N. Kesavan

ADVERTISEMENT

National Dairy Development Board subsidiary Indian Immunologicals (IIL) will be investing about ₹700 crore to set up a new animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The proposed facility will produce vaccines for FMD (Foot and Mouth disease) and other emerging diseases. It will create employment for around 750 people, the company said on Monday after its executive leadership met Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The greenfield veterinary vaccine facility is intended to be a state-of-art fully integrated biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facility for drug substance production and respective fill-finish, said IIL, which is one of the largest manufacturers of FMD vaccine globally and a leading supplier of the vaccine to the National Animal Disease Control Programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional 300 million doses (per annum) FMD vaccine capacity will be added with the new facility, which is to be set up in the Genome Valley’s 3rd Phase. Production at the new facility is scheduled to take three years. The existing facility of the company in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, makes FMD vaccine and has a capacity of 300 million doses. The company has another manufacturing facility in Karkapatla, Genome Valley.

Welcoming the decision of IIL to set up another greenfield facility in Genome Valley, the Minister said “Hyderabad is already regarded as the ‘Vaccine Capital of the World’ and this expansion further advances our contribution in terms of global health, not just for humans but also for animals”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Genome Valley is India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences research and development and clean manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of industrial/knowledge parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities, the company said. It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 15,000 professionals, including the presence of marquee global names such as Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia and Lonza. It also serves as a major manufacturing hub for leading vaccines manufacturers Bharat Biotech and Biological E.

“IIL is on an aggressive growth path and this third vaccine facility in Hyderabad will ensure self-sufficiency for our country in the field of vaccines thereby saving the exchequer and farmers several thousand crore rupees,” Managing Director K. Anand Kumar said.

A market leader in veterinary and human biologicals in India, IIL manufactures over 150 products. IIL senior vice presidents Mukul Gaur and NSN Bhargav, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director (Pharma & Lifesciences) to Telangana government Shakthi M. Nagappan were present during the meeting, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad
Telangana
vaccines
animal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app