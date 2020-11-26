Indian Immunologicals setting up ₹75 cr. viral antigen plant

Facility to cater to need for viral vaccines, including that for COVID

Vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals (IIL), on Wednesday, began work to establish a new viral antigen manufacturing plant at an investment of ₹75 crore near Hyderabad.

Designed as a multi-product facility, it will cater to the need for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes those for dengue, zika and varicella (chicken pox) as well as a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the company said. The plant will increase IIL’s capacity to supply additional quantities of high quality and safe vaccines.

The company plans to utilise the facility, being set up at Phase III of Genome Valley in Karkapatla, Ranga Reddy district, to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines post completion of the research and development with Griffith University, Australia. In April, it had announced a research collaboration agreement with the University to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

A release from IIL, on the ground breaking for the new plant by Managing Director K. Anand Kumar, Deputy Managing Director Prasanna Deshpande and other senior officials, said the facility will be spread across 2,000 square meters. It will be designed with the latest biosafety - Bio Safety Level 3 suite – to complement the company’s existing operation by adding more equipped and high-speed production.

Sterile filling facility

IIL on Wednesday also inaugurated a new sterile filling facility, which it had commissioned last year at an investment of ₹75 crore. It will increase the company’s capacity to supply lifesaving vaccines such as the Anti Rabies Vaccine Abhayrab. The new facility will boost the production capacity by over 35% and increase the supply capacity to key markets where rabies vaccine is critically needed, the release said.

As a part of the expansion plan, the company will be adding over 150 new positions bringing its staff strength to nearly 1,500.

Mr. Kumar said, “We are optimistic about the strategic investment as India is one of the key growth markets. As we mark as one of the major players on the pediatric and rabies vaccine, this expansion of our manufacturing facility is our commitment to securing a healthy and sustainable future.”

Mr. Deshpande said the viral antigen manufacturing plant is expected to be ready for operation by October 2021.