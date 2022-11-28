Indian Immunologicals getting ready to launch fish vaccine

November 28, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals (IIL) plans to launch fish vaccine.

First to introduce several innovative veterinary vaccines, IIL is poised to be the first in India to get to fish vaccines too, managing director K.Anand Kumar said.

“We are committed to introducing more and more products for the aquaculture market and help shrimp and fish growers increase productivity,” he said. In October, the Hyderabad-based subsidairy of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had forayed into aqua business with products for aquaculture health market dealing with pond management and fish or shrimp gut management.

On Monday, IIL announced a partnership with the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) for commercial development of vaccine against common bacterial diseases in freshwater fish.

CIFE, an Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institute, will be providing technology for two inactivated bacterial vaccines, one for Columnaris Disease, a serious condition affecting numerous freshwater fish species and the other for Edwardsiellosis that causes high degree of mortality, leading to severe economic losses. Both diseases are common in freshwater fishes and considered to be ubiquitous, IIL said in a release.

“CIFE and IIL have come together to partner in developing India’s fist bacterial fish vaccine”, said CN Ravishankar, director and vice chancellor of ICAR-CIFE.

IIL deputy managing director Priyabrata Pattnaik said the company plans to introduce vaccines and immunostimulants with technology transfer from various fisheries institutes under ICAR. Several fish vaccine candidates were being evaluated by IIL for commercialisation.