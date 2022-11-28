  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Resolute Ghana beats misfiring South Korea

Indian Immunologicals getting ready to launch fish vaccine

Vaccine maker forms partnership with CIFE for commercial development of vaccine against common bacterial diseases in freshwater fish 

November 28, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
IIL MD K. Anand Kumar and CIFE director and VC CN Ravishankar with senior officials on Monday.

IIL MD K. Anand Kumar and CIFE director and VC CN Ravishankar with senior officials on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals (IIL) plans to launch fish vaccine.

First to introduce several innovative veterinary vaccines, IIL is poised to be the first in India to get to fish vaccines too, managing director K.Anand Kumar said.

“We are committed to introducing more and more products for the aquaculture market and help shrimp and fish growers increase productivity,” he said. In October, the Hyderabad-based subsidairy of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had forayed into aqua business with products for aquaculture health market dealing with pond management and fish or shrimp gut management.

On Monday, IIL announced a partnership with the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) for commercial development of vaccine against common bacterial diseases in freshwater fish.

CIFE, an Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institute, will be providing technology for two inactivated bacterial vaccines, one for Columnaris Disease, a serious condition affecting numerous freshwater fish species and the other for Edwardsiellosis that causes high degree of mortality, leading to severe economic losses. Both diseases are common in freshwater fishes and considered to be ubiquitous, IIL said in a release.

“CIFE and IIL have come together to partner in developing India’s fist bacterial fish vaccine”, said CN Ravishankar, director and vice chancellor of ICAR-CIFE.

IIL deputy managing director Priyabrata Pattnaik said the company plans to introduce vaccines and immunostimulants with technology transfer from various fisheries institutes under ICAR. Several fish vaccine candidates were being evaluated by IIL for commercialisation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.