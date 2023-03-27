Indian Immunologicals gets DCGI nod for Measles-Rubella vaccine

March 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals (IIL) has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) and Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) for manufacturing Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine.

An outcome of Indo-Vietnam partnership, the product has been in the works for more than six years and for which IIL is collaborating with Vietnam’s Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also known as Polyvac.

Polyvac, under an exclusive agreement, will be supplying the measles vaccine component, while the rubella vaccine component will be produced by IIL to manufacture a combined MR vaccine, the Hyderabad-based company said on Monday, announcing the DCGI and DCA approval.

The live attenuated MR vaccine joins the list of several other vaccines that it is supplying to the universal immunisation programme of India. This vaccine has been proven through extensive human clinical trials to be immunogenic and safe for those in the 9 months-49 years age group, according to IIL, which is a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board.

Hyderabad plant

The manufacturing of the MR vaccine is expected to begin by December 2023 and will be made at IIL plant in Hyderabad.

“We started with humble beginnings with Polyvac in 2016... successfully completed all phases of product development to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities in India. Measles-Rubella vaccine is listed in the UIP of India. IIL’s collaborative effort will help in immunisation of several million children against measles and rubella,” managing director K.Anand Kumar said.

Measles immunisation directly contributes to the reduction of under-five child mortality, and in combination with rubella vaccine, it will control rubella and prevent congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). IIL said this in a release seeking to highlight how vaccination is the best way to prevent measles, which causes severe, sometimes permanent, complications, including pneumonia, seizures, brain damage, and even death. Measles kills nearly 50,000 children every year in the country.

The company said there is no specific antiviral drug available to treat measles. The measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect people from measles. With not enough evidence to suggest that mumps is a disease of public health importance, MR vaccine is being used instead of MMR vaccine in India for routine immunisation.

India, along with other WHO southeast Asia region member countries, has resolved to eliminate measles and control rubella/CRS and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been running MR vaccination campaign in the 9-months-to-less-than-15-years age group in a phased manner across the country, IIL said.