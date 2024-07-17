GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Immunologicals donates 10,000 anti-rabies vaccine doses in Vietnam

Company’s Zika vaccine is entering clinical trial phase, while its KFD vaccine is at later stages of vaccine development 

Published - July 17, 2024 10:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Immunologicals Chairman Meenesh Shah and MD K. Anand Kumar handing over free doses of anti-rabies vaccine in Vietnam.

Indian Immunologicals Chairman Meenesh Shah and MD K. Anand Kumar handing over free doses of anti-rabies vaccine in Vietnam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals (IIL) donated 10,000 doses of its anti-rabies vaccine to the economically backward people of five provinces in Vietnam.

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) company donated them as part of an extension to its One Health and outreach programme for social good on the global stage. Under this programme, it had recently conducted free anti-rabies vaccination camps and vaccination in India on Zoonosis Day under which about 1 lakh dogs were covered.

An ambitious, Rabies Free Thiruvanathapuram initiative in collaboration with CAWA and MCT is being under progress, it said in a release on Chairman Meenesh Shah and Managing Director Dr. K. Anand Kumar participating in the programme to donate 10,000 anti-rabies vaccine doses in Vietnam.

On new vaccines it is developing, IIL said with 75% of all emerging and re-emerging diseases are from animal origin it used various technology platforms to develop vaccines against various zoonotic diseases such as rabies, brucellosis, leptospira, porcine cysticercosis and Covid-19. Its Zika and KFD vaccines are under development. Zika vaccine has completed research and vaccine development phases and is entering clinical trial phase now, while KFD vaccine has completed the research phase and is at the later stages of vaccine development now.

“IIL has been supporting many developing countries by supplying vaccines at affordable prices and in Vietnam IIL’s anti rabies vaccine Abhayab is the brand leader having saved several thousands of lives. We have forged a very good partnership with AMV group and DAVAC and have been supplying vaccines in Vietnam for 15 years now,” Mr.Kumar said.

