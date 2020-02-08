Indian economy in ICU, doctors are clueless: PC

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has termed the Indian economy as the one waiting at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the doctors clueless about the diagnosis and treatment, thus impacting the jobs and sliding spending on the social sector.

But the 160-minute budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman did not make any effort to address these crucial issues. For the six successive quarters growth rate has declined and the seventh one too doesn’t show any hopes, he said while delivering a talk on the ‘Union Budget 2020-2021’, organised by AICC Research Department of Telangana. India is now ‘investment-starved and demand-constrained’ economy and the government is clueless.

The least they can do is to admit their failures and go to an economist like Dr. Manmohan Singh and seek his help. “Will they do?” Mr. Chidambaram asked. He said not a single indicator of the economy shows positive signs and all crucial sectors like Imports-Exports, Agriculture, Coal, Petroleum, Refinery and Automobile are seeing downslide. But the Finance Minister doesn’t want to accept it as it would mean accepting Demonetisation was a monumental blunder with people deprived of 86% cash in the market. “It destroyed industries and killed jobs.”

‘Pessimism all around’

There is no money with the government and people to spend. Those with cash are fearing to spend as there is pessimism all around on economy’s revival. The projection of spendings on all the sectors has shown decline.

He said spendings on agriculture will see a deficit of ₹30,000 crore, subsidies on social sector by nearly ₹80,000 crore and the rural areas consumption is down by 22%. PM Kisan programme, which is dearer to this government, has seen spendings of just ₹54,000 crore though ₹75,000 crore were promised.

“This government is cruel and incompetent to cut spendings on the poorest of the poor in the country,” he alleged. Only half of the much touted Ayushmaan Bharat Health Scheme’s ₹60,500 crore allocations have been spent. Engineers are being hired for ₹8,000 per month indicating how depressed the labour market is, he said.

Stating that ‘tax terrorism’ has damaged the economy as the government ‘criminalised the laws’ giving enormous powers to lowest level of officers, he said they are being misused. The suicide of Cafe Coffee Day owner V.G. Sidharth reflects this government’s attitude towards businessmen.

Later, he answered questions from the audience. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Union Home Secretary Padmanabhaiah, Aamer Javeed, chairman of AICC research department of Telangana were among those present.