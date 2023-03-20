Indian Dental Association conducts free medical camp

March 20, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, the Deccan Branch of Indian Dental Association hosted a free medical camp on Sunday at Roch Memorial High School and Church in Hyderabad. More than 500 people underwent screening which included free doctor consultation for dental and general medicine, along with basic diagnostic services.

Dr. A. Srikanth, secretary, IDA, Deccan, said: “Indian Dental Association over the years has been relentlessly campaigning to promote oral health awareness to attain the goal of optimal oral health for all in the country. World Oral Health Day emphasises the message of good oral hygiene practices to adults and children alike, because good oral health can help one live a longer and healthier life. It demonstrates the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining general health and well-being. All stakeholders, including the general public, oral health professionals, and policymakers, must work together to address the disease burden and take necessary action so that populations can be proud of their mouth.”