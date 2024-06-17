ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Army’s motorcycle expedition commemorating 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas reaches Hyderabad

Published - June 17, 2024 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The team for the southern route of the Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition, part of the Indian Army’s pan-India journey to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, arrived in Hyderabad on Monday after traversing through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. The expedition began in Dhanushkodi on June 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight riders from the Regiment of Artillery will be covering over 4,000 kilometres to reach the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. This journey honouring the indomitable spirit and dedication of the soldiers will pass through the mountainous regions of Manali, Sarchu and Nyoma over 28 days, culminating in Dras on July 10.

The expedition team was welcomed at Maitra Stadium, Bolarum, Secunderabad by Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Bison Division. The event saw a turnout of ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, and enthusiastic youth rallying in support of the expedition. Additionally, four Kargil Veer Naris and nine Chakra Series Awardees were felicitated during the event.

As the team rides from the southernmost tip of the country to the northern heights, their journey stands as a stoic tribute to the valiant heroes of the Kargil War and symbolises the enduring spirit of the Regiment of Artillery and the Indian Army in safeguarding our nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The expedition is supported by Hero MotoCorp’s Maverick bikes, with HPCL providing fuel and Apollo Hospitals offering medical support throughout the journey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US