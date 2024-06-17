Indian Army’s motorcycle expedition commemorating 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas reaches Hyderabad

The team for the southern route of the Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition, part of the Indian Army’s pan-India journey to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, arrived in Hyderabad on Monday after traversing through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. The expedition began in Dhanushkodi on June 12.

Eight riders from the Regiment of Artillery will be covering over 4,000 kilometres to reach the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. This journey honouring the indomitable spirit and dedication of the soldiers will pass through the mountainous regions of Manali, Sarchu and Nyoma over 28 days, culminating in Dras on July 10.

The expedition team was welcomed at Maitra Stadium, Bolarum, Secunderabad by Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Bison Division. The event saw a turnout of ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, and enthusiastic youth rallying in support of the expedition. Additionally, four Kargil Veer Naris and nine Chakra Series Awardees were felicitated during the event.

As the team rides from the southernmost tip of the country to the northern heights, their journey stands as a stoic tribute to the valiant heroes of the Kargil War and symbolises the enduring spirit of the Regiment of Artillery and the Indian Army in safeguarding our nation.

The expedition is supported by Hero MotoCorp’s Maverick bikes, with HPCL providing fuel and Apollo Hospitals offering medical support throughout the journey.