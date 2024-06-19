Indian Army’s Delta 5 motorcycle expedition flagged off from Hyderabad

The revving motorcycles of the Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition took off from Tank Bund at daybreak on Wednesday.

The soldiers riding these bikes are part of an initiative of the Indian Army to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil victory. Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, officiated the flagging off ceremony.

The team arrived in Hyderabad on June 17. They were welcomed at Maitra Stadium, Bolarum, by Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Bison Division. The welcome event saw participation of ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, and enthusiastic youth, demonstrating strong support for the expedition.

On June 18, the team interacted with locals by delivering a motivational speech aimed at inspiring school children and NCC cadets.

The expedition, which began in Dhanushkodi on June 12 aiming to cover over 4,000 kilometres, will conclude at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on July 10. This journey, traversing Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, pays homage to the heroes of the Kargil War and symbolises the spirit of the Regiment of Artillery and the Indian Army in safeguarding the nation.

The eight riders from the Regiment of Artillery will navigate through challenging terrains, including the mountainous regions of Manali, Sarchu, and Nyoma, over the course of 28 days.