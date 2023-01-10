‘Indian Army will become youthful with induction of Agniveers’

January 10, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 10:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the induction of Agniveers, the Indian Army will become youthful, and more technically capable soldiers will be part of the force from now, said ADG (Media and Communications), Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu.

Speaking at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad, he stated that he sees a very bright future for the Agniveers who will be joining the armed forces despite the four-year term and only 25% selection rate.

“Even with criticism from different sections of society, we went ahead with the recruitment and have successfully completed the selection. As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, Agniveers will play the role of game changers in the Indian armed forces. The Ministry of Defence has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Education and Skill Development Ministries to facilitate education for Agniveers while serving in the armed forces,” he added.

A total of 458 Agniveers have commenced training at the centre from January 1 and in addition to that, about 500 more Agniveers will be joining the centre for training from March 1. The centre has categorised the candidates into three types — Soldier Technical, Soldier General Duty and Soldier Tradesmen. The training at the 1 EME Centre will be conducted over 31 weeks, but there will be 14 extra weeks of advanced military training for tradesmen only.

The 1 EME Centre is a premier training centre of the corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering for the Indian Army, and trains officers of different ranks for engineering support of each and every equipment of the Army, said Commandant 1 EME Centre Secunderabad Brigadier Suresh G.

Agniveer Aman Chauhan of Rajasthan, who is undergoing training here, says he was inspired by his father, an ex-serviceman, to join the armed forces. One week of training has already taught him discipline, he says.

Agniveer Pankaj Tiwari, who hails from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, was in his first year of BSc Chemistry when he got selected as an Agniveer. A total of 397 people from Army Recruitment Office-Rewa were selected, out of which 14 were sent to the 1 EME Centre.

“In the beginning, we were missing our family but our training officers motivated us so much that we feel at home at the centre,” said Agniveer Vikas Mishra from Delhi.