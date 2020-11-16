India yet to achieve 100 % literacy rate: Vice-President

Hyderabad

16 November 2020 21:38 IST

Need for concerted efforts to achieve the goal of a fully literate society, says Venkaiah Naidu

Even after 73 years of attaining freedom, India has not yet achieved 100 % literacy rates and there is a need for concerted efforts from all the stakeholders to promote literacy and achieve the goal of having a fully literate society, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

“I am glad that the new education policy proposed by the government of India not only focuses on improving quality of education, but also seeks to develop character, inculcate scientific temper, promote creativity, spirit of service, equip students to meet 21st century challenges,” he said after inaugurating the Amenities Centre at the University of Hyderabad. Mr. Naidu said that he had gone through the education policy in detail and it is holistic, very comprehensive and very meaningful.

“It provides scope to our higher education institutions to scale new heights and to be counted among the best in the world. I am happy that the new education policy proposed a National Research Foundation as well,” he said. Further, Mr. Naidu said that the country’s youth must be trained and motivated to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities and make India a global hub of trained human resources, He said that the need of the hour is to channelise the energy of youth in constructive nation building activities.

“They (youngsters), comprising 65 % of the country’s population, have to be constructive not obstructive; we need to be positive and not negative; positivity of mind, thoughts and actions will make you strong and stable. The youth must join the forces of growth and shun negativity,” he said.

Like all the other sectors, the education sector has also faced unprecedented disruption in the wake of COVID-19 and has brought forth new challenges before both teachers and students, Mr. Naidu said. “And now we know that it is important to integrate technology to support teaching and learning. There is a need to study and adopt the best practices, like that of UoH,” he added.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile said the new Amenities Centre was planned by the University even before we were conferred with the status of Institution of Eminence by the Government of India.