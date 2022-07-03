‘India will play lead role in fourth industrial revolution’

Union Education Minister launches four initiatives at IIT-H; says institute will help build brand India globally

India is going to play a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution and the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will play a major role in building brand India globally, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Mr. Pradhan was speaking after laying the foundation stone for B.V.R. Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) at IIT-H at Kandi in Sangareddy district. He also inaugurated a Technology Innovation Park and a Research Centre Complex. An MoU was also signed between the IIT-H and Greenko School of Sustainable Science & Technology in the Minister’s presence.

“In the 21 st century, technology is available to ease our job... IIT-H will play a major role in carving out a better, prosperous future, especially during the Amrit Kaal. We have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare,” he said.

The term ‘Amrit Kaal’ was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 75th Independence Day celebrations last year, when he unveiled a roadmap for the country for the next 25 years. He had said that the purpose of Amrit Kaal was to improve the lives of citizens, bridge the development gap between villages and cities, reduce the government’s interference in people’s lives, and welcome latest technology.

Mr Pradhan stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a roadmap to put India among the top in the new emerging world order. Skilling is a lifelong process and the emphasis of NEP-2020 is on integrating skill development into education systems, he added.

“Today is a momentous day for IIT-H as we launch four initiatives — MoU with Greenko, Technology Innovation Park and Research Centre Complex and SCIENT. All four initiatives will allow IIT-H to scale greater heights in innovation, research, and development, and in addressing the critical themes with tremendous social impact — climate change and entrepreneurship,” said founder chairman of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, who is also the chairman of Board of Governors, IIT-H and IIT Roorkee.

Greenko Group CEO and MD Anil Chalamalasetty, Japan International Cooperation Agency chief representative Saito Mitsunori and IIT-H director B.S. Murty were present.