Rakhi shopping just a click away

HYDERABAD

30 July 2021 19:50 IST

Buying rakhis is only a click away with the Department of Posts on Friday launching the Rakhi Post through e-Shop initiative.

S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, launched the initiative by means of the the e-shop website (www.eshop.tsposts.in). Customers can choose rakhis from a variety options, select an envelope with a customised message, and pay ₹100 online.

Advertising

Advertising