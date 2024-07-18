GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India Post launches special cover on Telangana’s Phanigiri Thorana

Published - July 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special postal cover featuring Telangana’s third century CE Phanigiri Thorana was released by Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, P.V.S. Reddy on Thursday. The postal cover commemorates the ‘Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta Day – Ashadha Purnima 2024’ and depicts the Buddha with human and divine audiences, as referenced in the Dhamma Chakka Pavattana Sutta. The ‘special cancellation’ shows two deer, symbolising the deer park in Sarnath, and a wheel in the centre, representing the Majjima Patipada taught by the Buddha over 25 centuries ago, according to a media release by the postal department. The postal cover is priced at ₹25 with the special cancellation and ₹20 without. These covers, along with an informational brochure, are available at all head post offices and on www.epostoffice.gov.in.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.