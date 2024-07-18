India Post launches special cover on Telangana’s Phanigiri Thorana

A special postal cover featuring Telangana’s third century CE Phanigiri Thorana was released by Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, P.V.S. Reddy on Thursday. The postal cover commemorates the ‘Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta Day – Ashadha Purnima 2024’ and depicts the Buddha with human and divine audiences, as referenced in the Dhamma Chakka Pavattana Sutta. The ‘special cancellation’ shows two deer, symbolising the deer park in Sarnath, and a wheel in the centre, representing the Majjima Patipada taught by the Buddha over 25 centuries ago, according to a media release by the postal department. The postal cover is priced at ₹25 with the special cancellation and ₹20 without. These covers, along with an informational brochure, are available at all head post offices and on www.epostoffice.gov.in .