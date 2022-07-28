India Post launches Parcel Processing Units to pack articles

The customised packing cartons kept ready for packing purpose at the Parcel Processing Unit at the National Sorting Hub, Begumpet Airport. | Photo Credit: Ravi Reddy

July 28, 2022 16:35 IST

Customised solution to customers to get consignments packed at nominal cost

In yet another initiative that is likely to benefit people using India Posts premium services, the Department of Posts Headquarters region has operationalised Parcel Processing units (PPUs).

In other words, a customer can walk into designated PPUs in the Twin Cities and get their consignment packed by the postal department staff and pay for the value added services as per different categories use the premium services such as Speed Post.

The service was introduced from July 1 across 20 identified Parcel Processing Units in the Headquarters region, according to official sources. The facility is available in National Sorting Hub of the India Posts at the Begumpet Airport premies, GPO, Abids, HPO, Secunderabad and dozen other important post offices across the State Capital.

Packing in categories

A medium sized consignment packed by postal staff at National Sorting Hub, Begumpet Airport. | Photo Credit: Ravi Reddy

The packing is divided into mini, small, medium, large, extra large and jumbo category. Customised cartons of different sizes are kept ready at the PPUs where the staff help the customer to choose the right size and book their articles.

The packing charges range from ₹50 to 160 without stretch wrap while it would be ₹80 to 275, if the customer wants the packing to be done with stretch wrap. Additional ₹50 is collected in each category over and above the charges for using bubble wrapping, band sealing and thermopolis sheet, officials said.

Officials maintained that the initial response has been encouraging but more publicity was needed to create awareness among the people about the value added services.

User friendly services

Facing intense competition from the private players India Posts too has embarked on several customer friendly services over the last few years. This includes 24 hours booking facility in Twin Cities which is available at GPO, Abids Hyderabad and National Sorting Hub, Begumpet Airport.

This apart internet-based track and trace system for consignments from booking to delivery and SMS on the registered mobile number when the consignment is received at the delivery post office and confirmation SMS upon delivery are some other services.

Corporate and bulk customers are provided free collection from their premises through on-call or regular collection service besides Book Now Pay later option for corporate and contract customers is also available. Volume based discounts and cash on delivery service for e-commerce and online sellers are also available, official explained.

Logistics Post

Postal officials urged people to use India Posts Business parcel and Logistic Post services. They pointed out that its premium surface service - Business Parcel – suits the requirements of business customers for an economical and reliable distribution solution. Similarly, business customers can avail cost-effective and efficient solution - Logistics Post -which manages the entire value chain from collection to storage to transmission to distribution across the country.