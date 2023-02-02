India needs politicians with vision to make country a $25 trillion economy: KTR

February 02, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India needs politicians who can provide vision for the country to become a $25 trillion economy as well as boost of the highest per capita income in the world, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said here on Thursday.

The Minister, who was addressing the annual conference of National Human Resource Development (NHRD), said this pointing to how politics and not economic growth remain the focus of politicians. “Focus is on winning next elections, not on ensuring next generation gets a better life than ours... we are perennially in election mode,” he told the gathering.

Speaking on the topic ‘Decoding the economic future: Hyderabad as catalyst for $5 trillion economy,” he said India would achieve its target of becoming a $5 trillion. It would happen irrespective of who was in power with the industry and people taking the country ahead. But the moot point was “are our leaders, the leadership of the nation giving the vision of reaching $25 trillion or being the highest per capita in the world,” he said, emphasising the need to ensure that with economic growth the wealth also gets distributed. Development and welfare should go hand in hand and the most vulnerable sections of the society were also taken care, Mr.Rao said.

While GDP (gross domestic product) was only a reflection of economic activity, the wealth of the nation was the collection of natural and human assets and how well they were utilised to ensure long term sustainable growth, he said, adding the biggest challenge for any leader was not capital management but people management.

Citing the rapid strides made by Telangana in various spheres, in the eight years since the State formation, as well as its policy initiatives, the Minister said: “If only the rest of India can work like Telangana and led by a leader like [Chief Minister] K. Chandrasekhar Rao, then I think $5 trillion is a joke. We will actually become a $15 trillion economy in soonest possible time.”

The growth achieved by Telangana had come on the back of the State government’s stress on encouraging innovation, development infrastructure and promoting inclusive growth, he told the three-day conference that is set to be one of the largest HR events in the country.