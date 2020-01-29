‘India most cyber-attacked country’

India is the most cyber-attacked country in the world, revealed National Cyber Security (NCS) coordinator Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant while inaugurating the Cyber-security Centre of Excellence on Tuesday.

“The reason for India being most cyber-attack prone is our numbers. We have 600 million internet users. It is not because our cyber hygiene is not good,” Lt. Gen. Pant said. He opined that internet was being used by a large number of people, who may not be well-educated and therefore vulnerable to cyber-attacks by hackers.

He also pointed out that mobile phones were involved in 90% of cyber crime and that digital forensics for mobiles have become an important area. “If it is something like WhatsApp, there is an end-to-end encryption and you cannot get information. So, this is a big area where crimes are taking place. But, the number of cases of solving crime is low,” he said.

On incidents of facial recognition software being used in the State through the prism of consent, he said that Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to bring about safeguards, and will define sensitive and critical data. CCTV cameras have been instrumental in solving crimes. Touching upon the ‘ongoing’ debate between security and privacy, and the Disha case, he said, “What happened in Hyderabad would not have been solved without CCTV cameras. Whether the bill comes or not, that is besides the point. Security is more important.”