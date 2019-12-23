India lagging behind in historical fiction, says writer

In fraught times like this with contested histories, a few historians spotlighted the role of historical fiction to draw in readers. “We have dearth of historical fiction in India, and more specifically in Telugu language. Even when there is a huge jump in sale of books of historical fiction across the world, we are lagging behind,” said Sai Papinenni, who wrote Amaravati through the ages. He was speaking at a meeting of a clutch of writers in the city.

“The state of the country can be partially blamed on the decline of social sciences and history. All individuals want their own history. Others are trying to find one history for the whole country. We need to stay away from such fantasies,” said well-known Telugu writer Sudhakar Unudurthy.

Other speakers dwelt on the state of writing and how writers should get involved with historical fiction.

“We Indians don’t go for holidays. We go to temples instead. Even when we are visiting a historical place we will be searching out temple bells. Unless we know our history and culture, unless they are presented to the younger generation in a fun way, the level of knowledge will not improve,” said Mr. Papineni.