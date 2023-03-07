India, Italy to be long term co-chairs of GPFI from 2024

March 07, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India and Italy will be new co-chairs of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) for three years from 2024.

Their selection was announced at the second meeting of the GPFI, which concluded here on Tuesday, with support from the whole membership. Conducted as part of India’s G20 presidency, the two-day meeting saw participation of officials from the Union Ministry of Finance and Central Bank representatives from G20 and non-G20 countries and international organisations, including GPFI implementing and affiliated partners, an official release said.

The GPFI members, during the plenary, discussed and agreed on the way forward for important deliverables for the year, including those on digital financial inclusion as well as SME finance.

A workshop for the development of GPFI Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) 2023, which will guide the financial inclusion work under G20 for 2024-26, as well as a Symposium on digital innovations in payments and remittances formed part of the programme.

The symposium served as a forum for exchange of experiences and understanding on development of a robust payment system for advancing financial inclusion, resilience, productivity gains and inclusive growth. The GPFI meeting was preceded by a knowledge and experience exchange programme for the emerging economies of the global south from March 4 to 6.

Under its G20 presidency, India is committed to advancing financial inclusion globally and to bring to fore the voice of emerging economies to the G20 discourse, the release said.