India has helped China by abstaining on UN vote: Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abstaining on the United Nations Human Rights Council voting to debate the Uyghur genocide.

The parliamentarian alleged that Mr/ Modi was helping China by abstaining. Taking to Twitter, Mr Owaisi said, “Will PM Modi saheb explain the reason for India’s decision to help China out in the UNHRC on the Uighur issue by choosing to abstain from an important vote?”

He sought to know if the PM was “scared of offending” Chinese President Xi Jinping who he “met 18 times”.

“Our EAM is fond of harping on ultra-realism in our foreign policy. What kind of realist foreign policy doesn’t allow you to put pressure on an adversary controlling your territory in Ladakh?” he tweeted, even as he sought to know if there was more than what meets the eye, given that Uyghurs, who China was oppressing, are Muslims.

Mr Owaisi demanded that PM Modi speak about China. “What is the truth, Modi saheb about your silence on the Xinjiang issue? Let the people of India know what you are scared /apprehensive of and where you stand on the oppression of people by the Chinese state,” he said.