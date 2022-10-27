India-COMESA Trade Council office opened

ADVERTISEMENT

An office of India-COMESA Trade Council has opened in Hyderabad.

The launch was announced in a release on the first India - COMESA trade conference here on Thursday, an event in which Ambassadors of Ethiopia, Malawi, Djibouti, Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Sudan participated. The council office is expected to play a key role in helping bolster trade and business ties between Telangana and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which has as members 21 African countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of India-COMESA Trade Council A.V.N .Reddy sought to highlight the opportunities and pledged to push up for a COMESA Park in the State to enable African businessmen to collaborate with Indian business groups. A business delegation from the State will be visiting the COMESA region to explore the various opportunities in agriculture and mining sector, he said.

Chairman Of India Africa Trade Council Asif Iqbal said the delegation during the visit in February will explore opportunities in areas of contractual farming, poultry industry, meat processing, gold trade and agricultural collaborations and also identify other opportunities for building up robust infrastructure.

There is a huge interest in India for COMESA countries that cover East and South Africa, a region with great scope for bilateral trading opportunities in IT sector, skill development, affordable housing, agriculture, minerals and gold, manganese, copper and many other minerals, the release on the conference said. IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary (Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs) to the Industries Department E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy participated in the programme.